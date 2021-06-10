DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Criminal charges have been filed in connection with an investigation into the case of a teenage boy who was pulled from a pool during a graduation party in Dedham over the weekend, officials announced Thursday.

Investigators have filed a criminal complaint in Dedham District Court that seeks charges including furnishing alcohol to persons under the age of 21 and reckless endangerment to a child, according to the Dedham Police Department.

Officers responding to reports of a possible drowning on Netta Road at 12:30 a.m. on Sunday found a 17-year-old boy who had been pulled from an in-ground pool during a party on the property, police said.

Bystanders performed CPR and the teenager was taken to the hospital.

The names of the people facing charges will not be made public until the court “makes a determination of probable cause and conducts an arraignment,” police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)