Charges pending after transit police identify 2 people of interest in beating of MBTA employee

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Transit police officers say charges are pending after they identified two persons of interest in connection with an assault on an MBTA employee at Field’s Corner Station on New Year’s Day.

Officers responding to an assault with a dangerous weapon at the station around 5:50 p.m. found the employee suffering from a “serious facial injury,” after a bottle was thrown at her face, according to transit police.

The alleged attack injured the employee so badly she was not able to speak.

Officers thanked community members for their assistance in the investigation.