Charges sought against 3 people involved in alleged Marshfield home invasion

MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Marshfield police have filed criminal charges against three people they say were involved in a violent attempted home invasion last weekend, officials said.

Officers responding to a 911 call reporting that a man armed with a gun was trying to get into a house on Cherry Street about 3 a.m. spoke with a victim who said a suspect had just fired a semi-automatic handgun at him from two different locations around the marsh behind his house, according to police.

The victim, who said he returned fire, told police he heard the suspect scream and believed he hit him in the leg.

Although the State Police Air Wing and MetroLEC SWAT team were activated, the suspect wasn’t located.

Four shell casings were located in the area where the alleged victim told police he fired his weapon.

As a result of the investigation, police say they will be seeking criminal complaints at Plymouth District Court against three individuals that had a role in this incident. Their names have not been released.

Individual Number 1

1. Unlawful possession of a firearm Chapter 269 section 10A

2. Illegal discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling Chapter 269 section 12E

3. Disturbing the Peace Chapter 272 Section 53

4. Illegal possession of ammunition Chapter 269 Section10(h)

Individual Number 2

1. Unlawful possession of a firearm Chapter 269 section 10A

2. Improper storage of a firearm Chapter 140 Section 131L

3. Illegal possession of ammunition Chapter 269 Section10(h)

Individual Number 3

1. Unlawful possession of a firearm Chapter 269 section 10A

2. Improper storage of a firearm Chapter 140 Section 131L

3. Illegal possession of ammunition Chapter 269 Section10(h)

“We felt that it was important to inform the public as to these events and to reduce anxiety about the incident,” police wrote in a statement. “We feel that the neighborhood and entire community is completely safe in regards to this particular incident.”

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

