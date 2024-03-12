WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man charged in connection with a deadly shooting in Worcester that left a woman and her 11-year-old daughter dead had his charges upgraded to murder during a court hearing on Tuesday.

Karel Mangual, 28, had previously been arraigned on charges of armed assault to murder and carrying a firearm in connection with the shooting that left Chasity and Zella Nunez dead. His appearance in court came one day after 27-year-old Dejan Belnavis was arrested in San Diego, California, on charges of armed assault with intent to murder and possessing a firearm without a license.

Belnavis had been on the run for more than a week and investigators offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

It’s unclear when Belnavis will be returned to Massachusetts to face charges.

