KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A house in Kingston caught on fire when the battery charging a hoverboard exploded on Saturday night.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire at 131 Country Club Way around 7:30 p.m. learned that the residents had put out the flames using a fire extinguisher, Kingston Fire Chief Mark R. Douglass and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said in a joint press release.

Investigators determined that a hoverboard charging on the third floor of the single-family home ignited the fire when the battery pack of the newly purchased charging cord exploded.

There were no reported injuries and the flames left behind about $10,000 worth of damage.

This is the second fire in about a month caused by a charging hoverboard in Massachusetts.

In April, a similar incident happened in Andover.

Douglass reminded hoverboard owners to only use chargers that either come with the product or with the manufacturer.

“Only charge a hoverboard when you are there to watch it and do not charge unattended, especially overnight,” he added. “Overcharging can cause a fire.”

Ostroskey continued that it is important to purchase a hoverboard that has been approved by an independent testing laboratory by going to the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website.

