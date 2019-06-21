Charitable group donates supplies for bleed control kits on Cape Cod beach

ORLEANS, MASS. (WHDH) - One Cape Cod beach is stocked with special first-aid supplies in time for the summer rush thanks to a charitable donation.

Remote bleed control kits are now available on Nauset Beach in Orleans, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

“Huge thank you to Josh Stewart and Merrimac Charitable Trust for donating to stock remote bleed control kits,” the conservancy said in a tweet.

A New York man was injured in a shark attack last summer off Longnook Beach in Truro. A Revere man boogie boarding in the waters off Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet was killed by a shark.

Researchers on Cape Cod have since launched a new study focused on the hunting and feeding habits of the region’s great white sharks.

