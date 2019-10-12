Charitable group, police team up to brighten days of sick kids at Boston Children’s Hospital

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A charitable group is teaming up with police departments to brighten the day of sick kids at Boston Children’s Hospital.

The group is focusing on helping the kids have a cool way to get around and be more comfortable by donating mini-power wheels cruisers to the hospitals.

Now kids will be able to ride in style to their appointments.

Robert Charland of Pedal Thru Youth said, “I think if you were a kid going to chemo or something else and you’re scared, and you walk outside your room and you see one of these Power Wheels you get to ride, versus being put in a wheelchair or being escorted down there on your own… I think this would ease them a bit.”

Police departments from Holyoke, Chicopee, East Hampton, and Greenfield donated tank cruisers.

Each ride had its own unique design.

Over the past two to three yeats, Pedal Thru Youth has also fixed up old bicycles people want to get rid of to give them to young kids.

