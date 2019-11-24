Charity delivers more than 3,000 Thanksgiving dinners in Foxborough

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A charity delivered more than 3,000 dinners to help families in need enjoy Thanksgiving this year.

The charity Personal Best hosted an event in Foxborough to package and deliver the dinners for local families.

“It’s wonderful, right?” said Rolando Perez, who helped put the meals together. “Just ringing that doorbell and delivering that basket to these folks, that you could tell that you know if we didn’t do this, they wouldn’t have such a nice Thanksgiving — it’s always better to give than to receive, I think.”

The charity has been working with needy families since 1995.

