Charity hockey game held for Sgt. Michael Chesna, Vera Adams

KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A charity hockey game featuring some familiar faces was held Thursday night in Kingston to honor fallen Weymouth police Sgt. Michael Chesna and Vera Adams.

Some of the Boston Bruins joined members of the Weymouth police and fire departments on the ice for a game aimed at bringing the community together in honor of Chesna and Adams, who were killed earlier this year.

All proceeds from the sold-out event will be donated to charity.

