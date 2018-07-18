BOSTON (WHDH) - A serial rapist who sexually assaulted multiple women on the Charles River Esplanade was sentenced to 18 to 22 years with five years probation Wednesday.

Alejandro Done, 49, pleaded guilty in June to indictments charging him with two counts of aggravated rape, one count of rape, one count of assault with intent to rape, two counts of kidnapping and one count of armed robbery, according to a spokesman for Suffolk District Attorney Daniel F. Conley’s Office.

The charges stem from late-night attacks on three women in 2006, 2007, and 2010.

Done changed his plea at what had been scheduled for a status hearing in advance of his July 16 trial date.

“Our team of prosecutors and police detectives labored for more than a decade to reach this point,” Conley said in a statement. “The defendant’s admission of guilt is the direct result of countless hours spent in pursuit of a predator, first to identify him and then to build an ironclad case against him. The victims in this case, and all survivors of sexual assault, can take some satisfaction knowing that he’s finally been held accountable.”

Done is currently serving time in prison for an unrelated sexual assault.

