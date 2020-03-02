Charleston, SC police asking for public’s help locating missing, endangered woman with MA license plates

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WHDH) — Police in Charleston, South Carolina are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing woman who is believed to be in danger.

Celia Sweeney, 28, was believed to be with her vehicle, a 2010 dark-colored Audi S5 with a Massachusetts license plate reading, 242LY8, according to police.

The vehicle was last seen near the area of 1001 Westchase Dr. in Charleston, SC until it was later located but empty.

Sweeney was nowhere in sight.

Anyone with information please call 843 743 7200 for the on-duty CPD Central detective or Crime Stoppers at 843 554 1111.

