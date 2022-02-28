BOSTON (WHDH) - The North Washington Street Bridge was closed to traffic in both directions Monday night following a major six-car pile up.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near the intersection of Washington and Chelsea streets and upon their arrival found the heavily damaged cars and car parts strewn across the roadway.

Police say this is a fatal crash but have not given any further details.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Six car wreck in Charlestown just over the bridge, closed to traffic in both directions. Avoid area for now if you can. @7news pic.twitter.com/dPs9UF25eL — victoria price (@victoriapricetv) March 1, 2022

