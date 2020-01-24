Charlestown dog owner says pup was zapped on afternoon walk

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Charlestown dog owner said one of her pets was zapped while out for a walk Thursday afternoon.

The pup, named Kip, got the shock of his life while walking with owner Anne McMahon near the intersection of Bunker Hill and Saint martin streets.

“Oh, he jumped high. He was like, he pretty much levitated off the ground,” McMahon said. “They had problems there before and I wasn’t paying attention and then I heard him scream and yelp.”

A contractor hired by the city to install a handicap ramp allegedly damaged some electrical equipment while performing the job, according to Eversource officials.

That is what led to the electrocution of little Kip.

Utility crews were dispatched on Friday morning to make the necessary repairs to ensure something like this never happens again.

Though, dog owners in the neighborhood say this has happened before and they are going to be keeping a close eye on their furry friends.

