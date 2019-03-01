Charlestown kidnapping suspect held without bail, facing aggravated rape charges

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Charlestown man accused of holding a woman captive at his Charlestown apartment last month will face three counts of aggravated rape later this month in connection with the alleged kidnapping, authorities said.

Victor Pena, 38, appeared in Charlestown Municipal Court Friday after being held at Bridgewater State Hospital for a mental health evaluation.

He was found competent to stand trial and ordered held without bail, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

He is due back in court for a dangerousness hearing as well as an arraignment on the new charges on March 15.

Pena was arrested on Jan. 22 at the Bunker Hill housing complex after authorities found a missing Jamaica Plain woman in his apartment.

The 23-year-old hadn’t been seen since she left Hennessy’s Bar on Jan. 19.

Based on surveillance recordings obtained by police, Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross said it was clear the woman did not go along willingly with Pena.

However, Pena’s brother, Victor Pena, says he believes the entire interaction was consensual.

“I believe he’s innocent,” he said outside the courthouse.

Pena had previously been arraigned on a charge of kidnapping.

Pena’s brother and defense attorney talk after court appearance and say Victor Pena has been ruled competent to stand trial. Brother says he believes the entire interaction between Victor and the victim was consensual. #7news pic.twitter.com/WqKw9mdPVE — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) March 1, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)