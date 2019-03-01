Charlestown kidnapping suspect to be arraigned on aggravated rape charges

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Charlestown man accused of holding a woman captive at his Charlestown apartment last month will be arraigned on three counts of aggravated rape Friday in connection with the alleged kidnapping, his attorney said.

Victor Pena, 38, was arrested Jan. 22 at the Bunker Hill housing complex after authorities found a missing Jamaica Plain woman in his apartment.

The 23-year-old hadn’t been seen since she left Hennessy’s Bar four days before.

Based on surveillance recordings obtained by police, Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross said it was clear the woman did not go along willingly with Pena.

Pena had previously been arraigned on a charge of kidnapping.

BREAKING: per Victor Pena’s attorney, Pena will be facing additional charges. 3 counts of aggravated rape. @7News — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) March 1, 2019

