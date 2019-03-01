Charlestown man accused of kidnapping 23-year-old woman due back in court

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Charlestown man accused of holding a 23-year-old woman against her will at his apartment for several days in January is expected back in court on Friday.

Victor Pena, 38, is scheduled to appear in Charlestown Municipal Court after being held at Bridgewater State Hospital for a mental health evaluation following his Jan. 23 arraignment on a kidnapping charge stemming from the three-day disappearance of Olivia Ambrose, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

Ambrose, who is from Wenham and lives in Jamaica Plain, went missing after leaving Hennessy’s Bar on Union Street around 11 p.m. on Jan. 19.

Surveillance cameras along Congress Street showed two men approach Ambrose after she left the bar, one of whom was Pena, Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said. He could allegedly be seen “physically guiding and holding onto” Ambrose before getting on a subway train with her.

“It’s obvious from the video surveillance that she did not go willingly,” Gross added.

Pena and Ambrose were later caught on surveillance video near the Bunker Hill Mall, which is not far from Pena’s apartment, according to Gross.

Boston and transit police scoured the neighborhood on Jan. 22, searching buildings, parks, and dumpsters before closing in on Pena’s apartment.

When police finally found her, Ambrose was “crying with a horrified look on her face,” according to court documents.

Ambrose was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation and was later reunited with her family.

