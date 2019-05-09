BOSTON (WHDH) - A Charlestown man accused of kidnapping and raping a 23-year-old woman is expected back in court on Thursday.

Victor Pena, 38, was indicted in March on one count of kidnapping and 10 counts of aggravated rape for allegedly holding a Jamaica Plain woman against her will and sexually assaulting her at his Walford Way residence in January, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Pena was arrested on Jan. 22 at the Bunker Hill housing complex after authorities found the missing woman, who had last been seen leaving Hennessy’s Bar on Jan. 19, in his apartment.

A judge ordered Pena held without bail after deeming him dangerous during a previous hearing.

