BOSTON (WHDH) - A Charlestown man is facing multiple charges after a search of his phone uncovered child porn, officials said.

Officers assigned to the Boston Police Crimes Against Children and Boston Police Human Trafficking Unit arrested Andrew Southern, 38, on a charge of unlawful possession of child pornography around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

His arrest was the result of an investigation launched April 13, when officers received a tip notification from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that there was a reported upload of child pornography video/photo on a messenger account, according to Boston police.

He is expected to be arraigned in Charlestown District Court.

No additional information was immediately available.

