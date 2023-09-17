BOSTON (WHDH) - A Charlestown man was arraigned Friday in South Boston Municipal Court for an alleged brass knuckles attack outside of Lucky’s Lounge in the Seaport in May, causing multiple facial fractures, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced.

Weston Dorn, 31, was arraigned on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (brass knuckles). Judge Michael Bolden ordered him released on personal recognizance and ordered him to stay away from the victim and both the Omni Hotel and Lucky’s Lounge. He’s due back in court Nov. 13.

Officers responding to a local hospital spoke with the victim, who said he was at a bar inside of the Omni Hotel at 450 Summer Str. on May 17 when they got into an argument with a man after buying a woman a drink, police said.

After another confrontation with the man at Lucky’s, the victim said he was leaning against a light pole, looking down at his cellphone when he was struck on the left side of his face, causing him to bleed heavily from his left eye, nose, and mouth. His friend brought him to a nearby hospital where he underwent surgery due to the severity of his injuries.

Investigators obtained video surveillance and a credit card receipt under Dorn’s name from Lucky’s Lounge.

Prosecutors say video footage corroborated the victim’s account and showed him leaning on a pole in front of the bar and Dorn emerging from the side, manipulating an object on his knuckles and striking the victim on the left side of his face.

Hayden said the strong work of investigators and the presence of video surveillance led to Dorn being identified and charged.

“What was supposed to be a night of fun and socializing with friends turned into a night of pain and tragedy for this victim, all due to an extremely violent reaction to a misunderstanding. The outcome is a victim with serious injuries and a defendant facing serious charges,” Hayden said in a statement.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)