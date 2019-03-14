Charlestown man indicted on 11 new charges in connection with woman kidnapped in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Charlestown man was indicted Thursday on 11 charges in connection with the kidnapping of a woman in Boston.

Victor Pena, 38, of Charlestown, was charged with one count of kidnapping and 10 counts of aggravated rape for allegedly holding a 23-year-old woman against her will and sexually assaulting her at his Walford Way home in January, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

The indictments move Pena’s case from Charlestown Municipal Court to Suffolk Superior Court, where it will be adjudicated.

Friday’s previously scheduled court date has been canceled and his Suffolk Superior Court arraignment is scheduled for March 20.

