BOSTON (WHDH) - The lawyer representing a man accused of committing a series of rapes in Charlestown over a decade ago says his client will make bail and be released.

Matthew Nilo, 35, was not present for his bail hearing at Suffolk Superior Court on Monday morning, which lasted only several minutes. His attorney, Joseph Cataldo, said bail will be posted for Nilo. Once it is, the 35 year old will be fitted with a GPS monitoring bracelet as part of his bail’s conditions.

Nilo pleaded not guilty in a Boston courtroom last week as he was arraigned on charges stemming from four sexual assaults that took place in Boston in 2007 and 2008. The charges include aggravated rape, kidnapping, and sexual assault and battery.

Bail was set at $500,000 at the time, after prosecutors detailed the four separate incidents that occurred between August 2007 to December 2008 in Charlestown.

Outside of the courthouse on Monday, 7NEWS spoke with a woman who said she was Nilo’s first victim.

“This was a heinous act,” she said. “This was something out of a horror movie. It was evil. I kind of gave up on the Boston police so there’s all kind of emotions now that he’s caught. It should be recognized what he did and somebody should be talking about it.”

Other parts of Nilo’s bail agreement include the 35 year old having to surrender his passport and for him to stay 1,000 feet away from Terminal Street in Charlestown, where the attacks occurred.

His next court appearance is a pre-trial hearing scheduled for July 13.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)