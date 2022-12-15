Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker has his next job lined up: President of the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

In an announcement, the NCAA said the Governor of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts will serve the role effective March 2023.

“We are excited to welcome Governor Charlie Baker to the NCAA and eager for him to begin his work with our organization,” said Linda Livingstone, President of Baylor University and Chair of the NCAA Board of Governors, who helmed the presidential search committee. “Governor Baker has shown a remarkable ability to bridge divides and build bipartisan consensus, taking on complex challenges in innovative and effective ways. As a former student-athlete himself, husband to a former college gymnast, and father to two former college football players, Governor Baker is deeply committed to our student-athletes and enhancing their collegiate experience. These skills and perspective will be invaluable as we work with policymakers to build a sustainable model for the future of college athletics.”

As noted in the announcement, Baker’s tenure as Governor will come to an end on Jan. 5, 2023.

The outgoing governor will succeed Dr. Mark Emmert, who has led the NCAA since November 2010, serving as the fifth president of the organization. According to the NCAA, Emmert will serve as a consultant as Baker begins his role next year.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)