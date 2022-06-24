BOSTON (WHDH) - In response to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Republican Gov. Charlie Baker signed an executive order to protect access to reproductive health care services in Massachusetts.

“I am deeply disappointed in today’s decision by the Supreme Court which will have major consequences for women across the country who live in states with limited access to reproductive health care services. The Commonwealth has long been a leader in protecting a woman’s right to choose and access to reproductive health services, while other states have criminalized or otherwise restricted access,” Baker said.

Baker noted the importance of allowing doctors to continue providing reproductive health care “without concern that the laws of other states may be used to interfere with those services or sanction them for providing services that are lawful in the Commonwealth,” he said. The order is designed to shield providers who perform abortions and other services for out-of-state patients as well as the patients themselves.

Specifically, the order prohibits executive department agencies and their employees from assisting investigations or other proceedings from other states that would sanction those who provide or assist with procuring reproductive health services. It also protects health care and other professionals in this field in Massachusetts, and directs the governor’s office to decline requests from other states to issue warrants for arrest for offenses dealing with reproductive health care services.

