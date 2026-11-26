BOSTON (WHDH) - Pine Street Inn continued its tradition of supporting individuals in need at shelters and on the streets on Thanksgiving Day Thursday, with the help of Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy.

Pine Street Inn staff and volunteers spent more than 300 hours preparing more than 1,500 meals for shelter guests and tenants at many of its 40 housing locations in Boston and Brookline. On the menu was 100 turkeys, 160 pounds of cranberry sauce, 750 pounds of mashed potatoes, 32 gallons of gravy, 525 pounds of fruit salad, and 120 pies.

McAvoy joined Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey, and other local and state leaders at the event. The Bruins veteran said he took over the tradition from his former teammate and Hockey Hall of Famer Zdeno Chara.

“Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays, happy to spend it here and with family later,” McAvoy said. “You know, every year I say it how appreciative I am for ‘Z’ and the foundation to start this, for me to be able to inherit it, I am always happy to come here and be a part of it, and see all the people that do so much good on a day like today.”

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