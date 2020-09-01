BOSTON (WHDH) - CharlieTicket and cash fares have been lowered to CharlieCard levels as of Tuesday.

Local bus fare is $1.70 — a reduction of 30 cents for those using CharlieTicket or cash.

Inner express bus fare is $4.25 — a reduction of $1 for those using CharlieTicket or cash.

Outer express bus fare is $5.25 — a reduction of $1.75 for those using CharlieTicket or cash.

Rapid transit fare is$2.40 — a reduction of 50 cents for those using CharlieTicket or cash.

These fare changes are part of the first phases of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority’s Fare Transformation program, which aims to make paying for transit easier and more convenient.

