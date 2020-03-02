Charlton man claims $1M Mass. lotto prize on his birthday

CHARLTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Charlton man recently celebrated his birthday by claiming a $1 million grand prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Diamond Millions” instant ticket game.

Stewart Burlingame won the $1,000,000 cash prize (before taxes).

He bought his winning ticket the night before at Charlton Gas & Market on Worcester Road in the Charlton City section of Charlton.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.

There are 55 additional $1 million instant prizes still to be claimed in the $30 instant game.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)