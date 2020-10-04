Charlton teen seriously injured in ATV rollover in NH

WOODSTOCK, N.H. (AP) — A 14-year-old ATV driver was seriously injured when he missed a turn and rolled the machine down a steep bank, New Hampshire authorities said.

The driver, from Charlton, Massachusetts, was riding with a group on Saturday in Woodstock, the state Fish and Game Department said in a news release. He was taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon for his injuries, which were not life-threatening.

The teen was wearing a helmet. Operator inexperience was the cause of the rollover, the department said.

