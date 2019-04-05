Charmin now selling roll of toilet paper that can last up to a month

(WHDH) — Tired of buying toilet paper during your weekly trip to the supermarket? Charmin now has a solution for that.

The company’s new “Forever Roll” can last up to a month. It even comes with a free stand.

The septic and clog safe product comes in “multi-use” and “single-use” sizes. The multi-use size in 12 inches in diameter, while the single-use size is 8.7 inches.

Starter kits start at $29.97. Replacement rolls are being sold for either $5.99 or $9.99, depending upon the size of the roll.

Customers seem to be thrilled with the Forever Roll, according to reviews on Charmin’s website.

“It is so nice that we do not have to change the roll all the time,” one customer said. “It is also nice to have it delivered to our front door.”

Another customer said, “I never worry about availability or supply storage!”

