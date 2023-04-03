CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A chase scene for the movie “The Instigators” starring Massachusetts natives Matt Damon and Casey Affleck was filmed on Memorial Drive Sunday.

The filming closed down the road for most of the afternoon.

“The Instigators” follows two crooks who go on the run with their therapist when a robbery goes wrong.

The movie has been filming all across the Boston area for the past couple weeks. including in locations such as City Hall Plaza, Quincy, and sites in Back Bay and Fort Point.

