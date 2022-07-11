BOSTON (WHDH) - A wild encounter with a pair of sea lions was caught on camera as the marine mammals appeared to charge at beachgoers in California.

The sea lions were apparently sleeping when something stirred them, leading to the animals diving through large crowds of people in San Diego. Footage of the scene later went viral thanks to a post on TikTok.

Marine experts said its breeding season for sea lions in California, which could explain their behavior according to Mystic Aquarium Marine Mammals Program Supervisor, Mairim Martinez.

She said after sea lion pups are born in June, males are usually looking to breed again and may end up being aggressive.

“You’re going to see those big males protecting their territory, protecting their harem of females, and, with any animal, they’re going to go into a response if they feel like their territory is being imposed on in any way,” Martinez said.

The person who recorded the video and uploaded it said the sea lions were apparently sleeping when a woman on the beach got a little too close.

Since the video went viral, thousands of people have commented online that they were “Team Sea Lion” and that they understood why the animals responded the way they did.

A theory that the animals could have just been trying to have fun has also emerged since the video made the rounds.

“It begs the questions; were they chasing the guests or were they exhibiting playful behavior and chasing each other?” Martinez asked. “You know, if you watch the video back, I think that’s very much a possibility.”

Experts remind beachgoers that sea lions can grow up to 1,000 lbs and should not be approached whenever possible.

