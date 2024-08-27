BREWSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 57-year-old man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Route 6 in Brewster Monday afternoon, police said.

At around 3:15 p.m., troopers responded to the three-vehicle crash on the eastbound side of the highway, just east of exit 85, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

A 24-year-old Yarmouth man driving westbound in a 2020 Isuzu truck crossed into the eastbound lanes and hit a 2006 Toyota Tundra, investigators determined. The Toyota’s driver, Edward Footer, of Chatham, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Isuzu truck also hit a 1997 GMC Safari driven by a 40-year-old Yarmouth man, police said. He was not injured.

Emergency crews brought the driver of the Isuzu to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.

