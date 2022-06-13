CHATHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Chatham Police Department is warning local businesses to be on alert after they found a counterfeit $100 bill.

According to the department’s Facebook page, the fake bill was used in a local store over the weekend. The fake bill looked convincing, but was a movie prop, with several notes of that printed on the bill.

Police are reminding merchants to be on the lookout for these and other bills that may seem counterfeit.

Anyone who finds fake bills or knows who spent the one found is asked to contact police at 508-945-1213.

