(WHDH) — Those who enjoy cheap wine are going to start paying more for their bottles.

Global wine production in 2017 is the lowest that it has been in 60 years, according to the International Organisation of Vine and Wine.

Last year’s harvest produced 25 billion liters of wine, compared to 26.7 billion in 2016 and 27.6 billion in 2015.

This shortage has caused wholesale prices of basic wine to skyrocket.

Prices are up 74 percent in Italy, 45 percent in Spain and over 10 percent in France, the European Commission said.

These price hikes will cause consumers to pay more, especially for cheaper bottles, analysts said.

Producers of wine, including Europe and South Africa, were hit with weak harvests due to harsh weather conditions.

