MARION, MASS. (WHDH) - A large swarm of bees that gathered on a boat in Marion has officials urging the public to check their boats.

The Marion Fire Department posted pictures on Facebook showing the stinging insects covering the area near the steering wheel of the whaler at Island Wharf.

Boaters are told to be aware of the bees.

