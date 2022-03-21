(WHDH) — Wegmans has recalled a number of fruit products that could be contaminated with bacteria.

The grocery chain is recalling prepackaged fruits including cantaloupe spears, melon trio, pineapple spears, and watermelon with best buy dates starting on March 16.

Customers can bring the fruit products back to the store for a full refund.

Cavendish Farms is also recalling more than 400 cases of its 42.3-ounce packages of Original Hash Brown Patties because they may contain undeclared wheat.

People who have allergies to wheat or celiac disease run the risk of serious allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The patties were sold at Price Rite stores in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New Hamsphire.

The FDA is also asking people to check their cabinets for 3- and 10-ounce bottles of Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer.

The bottles could be contaminated with a bacteria and cause infections in people with weakened immune systems.

