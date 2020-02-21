Check your tickets! 2 unclaimed $100K Mass. Cash prizes nearing expiration

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts State Lottery is urging Mass Cash players to check their tickets.

Two unclaimed $100,000 prizes won in February 2019 are nearing expiration.

The tickets with the winning numbers 10-14-16-26-29 were bought at the Consta Sunoco Mini Mart on Sawyer Street in New Bedford and Dracut Town Variety on Lakeview Avenue in Dracut.

Mass Cash prize winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim prizes. The final day to claim the prizes Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020.

