DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - If you happen to have some old Mass Cash or Powerball tickets lying around, it might be worth giving them another glance since lottery officials say several prizes have gone unclaimed and are set to expire soon.

The Massachusetts State Lottery Commission says two Mass Cash prizes worth $100,000 are set to expire in the next few weeks, as well as a Powerball prize worth $50,000 after all three went unclaimed for nearly a year.

First to expire soon is a winning Mass Cash ticket sold at the Seven 86 Market on Blue Hill Avenue in Roxbury. Officials said the drawing took place on June 19, 2022, and that the winning numbers were 01-09-11-21-31.

Next to expire is a winning Powerball ticket that was sold at the Sunoco on 422 Main Street in Hudson. The winning numbers for the drawing on June 22, 2022, were 06-10-31-48-56, 12.

Also set to expire soon – a Mass Cash ticket that was sold at the Stop & Shop on Lincoln Street in Worcester. The drawing date for that prize was July 10, 2022, with the winning numbers being 01-04-08-21-30.

It might sound like a stretch to pull out a winning ticket almost a full year after buying it, but it’s been done before and recently!

Back in March, a man in West Roxbury was able to collect a $100,000 prize after his wife saw reports that a Mass Cash ticket prize would soon be expiring.

Winners can claim prizes up to $103,000 at the state lottery’s headquarters in Dorchester or at claim centers in Braintree, Lawrence, New Bedford, West Springfield and Worcester.

And if the prizes expire, the general public still wins in a way – “lottery prizes that expire become part of the net profit that the Lottery returns to the Commonwealth for distribution to all 351 cities and towns,” according to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission.

