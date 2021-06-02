BOSTON (WHDH) - An unclaimed $100,000 Mass Cash prize won in the June 13, 2020 drawing is nearing expiration.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Colbea Shell on Washington Street in Canton. The winning numbers are 05-10-17-20-32.

Mass Cash prize winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim prizes. The final day to claim this prize is Friday, June 11, 2021. Lottery prizes that expire become part of the net profit that the Lottery returns to the Commonwealth for distribution to all 351 cities and towns.

Prizes up to and including $100,000 can be claimed at Lottery claims centers, which are located in Braintree, Dorchester, New Bedford, West Springfield, Woburn and Worcester. Mass Cash drawings are conducted seven nights a week.

The cost of each play is $1. To play, you must pick five out of 35 numbers or choose Quic Pic, which randomly picks the five numbers for you. Players who match all five winning numbers selected in the drawing win a $100,000 prize.

