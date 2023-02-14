Riders already dealing with reduced weekday MBTA subway service newly face weekend and evening shutdowns on subway and commuter rail lines in March to accommodate both maintenance work and installation of new equipment.

Red Line service between the Harvard and JFK/UMass stops will go offline for two weekends, March 4-5 and March 25-26, while workers install and test a new digital signal system.

Shuttle buses will replace subways and make stops at all Red Line stations affected except Park Street and Downtown Crossing, two of the busiest stations.

Further south on the Red Line, trains will be replaced with shuttle buses between Braintree and North Quincy starting around 9 p.m. through the end of service between March 20 and March 23.

The T will “perform critical tamping work along the track” during that span.

Both the Orange and Green Lines will see partial closures on the weekend of March 11-12 for track work as well as Government Center garage demolition, with Orange Line trains halted between Ruggles and North Station and Green Line trolleys replaced with shuttle buses between North Station and Government Center.

Buses will also run between Copley and Ruggles, with stops at Back Bay and Massachusetts Avenue. Another batch of shuttle buses will replace Orange Line trains between Wellington and North Station starting around 9 p.m. each night between March 27 and March 30 for tamping work.

Commuter rail work will take trains out of service for a week-plus to install automated train control, a federally mandated safety technology.

From March 4 to March 12, buses will replace Haverhill Line service between Haverhill and Reading stations, and from March 20 to March 28, buses will replace Newburyport/Rockport Line service between Swampscott and North Station.

Mattapan Line trains between Mattapan and Ashmont will be replaced with buses starting around 9 p.m. each night between March 6 and March 9 for work to remove a staircase at Milton Station.

A full list of the changes is available online.

(Copyright (c) 2022 State House News Service.