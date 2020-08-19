Cheers closing its Faneuil Hall Marketplace location

BOSTON (WHDH) -

Cheers will be permanently closing its Faneuil Hall Marketplace location after the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the economy.

Founder Tom Kershaw announced Tuesday that Cheers Replica Bar will be closing its doors for good on Aug. 30.

“CHEERS Replica Bar has had a wonderful 20 years in the iconic Faneuil Hall Marketplace, one of America’s most cherished historic landmarks,” he wrote in a statement. “I have faced, and pulled through, many kinds of downturns and upticks in the economy within the last 20 years CHEERS Replica Bar at Faneuil Hall Marketplace has been in business. Sadly, the COVID-19 pandemic, combined with no assistance from our landlord (Ashkenazy Acquisition Group), has made this current challenge insurmountable.”

The Original Cheers/Bull & Finch Pub, the inspiration of the hit TV show of the same name, will remain open at 84 Beacon St. in Boston.

