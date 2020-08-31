BOSTON (WHDH) - Cheers officially closed its Faneuil Hall location for good on Sunday after the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the economy.

Staff members held a goodbye party with live outdoor music.

The replica bar had been open for 20 years.

“I have faced, and pulled through, many kinds of downturns and upticks in the economy within the last 20 years CHEERS Replica Bar at Faneuil Hall Marketplace has been in business,” founder Tom Kershaw said. “Sadly, the COVID-19 pandemic, combined with no assistance from our landlord (Ashkenazy Acquisition Group), has made this current challenge insurmountable.”

The original Cheers bar on Beacon Street, which was the inspiration for the TV show of the same name, will remain open for business.

