Cheesecake Factory giving away 40,000 slices of cheesecake on Wednesday

(WHDH) — The Cheesecake Factory is giving away 40,000 slices of cheesecake on Wednesday in celebration of its 40th anniversary.

Customers can score a free slice by using promo code “FREESLICE” during checkout on the Door Dash mobile app.

The offer is valid starting at 11:30 a.m.

Door Dash is also offering free delivery on all Cheesecake Factory orders from Dec. 5-11.

To find a cheesecake factory near you, click here.

