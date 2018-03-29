Cheetah jumps into man’s jeep during safari

(WHDH) — Britton Hayes, and his spring break tour through the Serengeti, got him way closer to Africa’s wildlife than he ever imagined.

He and his uncle, who shot the video, were on safari in Tanzania when three cheetahs targeted their land cruiser.

One jumped on the hood and another ventured inside the vehicle.

After sniffing around -and chewing on the seats a bit, the animal left Britton unharmed.

He credits his tour guides with helping him stay calm.

