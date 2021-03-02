‘Cheeto dust’ in woman’s teeth help police make burglary arrest

(WHDH) — A woman was recently arrested for trying to burglarize a home after “Cheetos dust” helped investigators link her to the alleged crime, police said.

Sharon Carr, of Oklahoma, was taken into custody on Friday night and charged with first-degree burglary, according to the Tulsa Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a burglary at a home in the area of 67th and Sheridan streets in Tulsa around 8 p.m. found a screen that had been pried off with a board, in addition to a bag of Cheetos and a bottle of water that were left on the floor near the broken window, police said.

Police say the victim was able to identify Carr after seeing her. Cheeto residue was then reportedly found on her teeth.

“A good reminder that Cheeto dust can be pretty hard to get rid of,” the department said in a news release.

Investigators believe Carr dropped the Cheetos bag while fleeing the home.

There were two children home at the time of the attempted break-in, police noted.

