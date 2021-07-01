BOSTON (WHDH) - Chef Gordon Ramsay announced Wednesday that he is opening a restaurant in Boston later this year.

Ramsey’s Kitchen will be located inside the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in the city’s Back Bay neighborhood.

“Boston, trust me, I can’t wait to see you inside Ramsay’s Kitchen for breakfast, lunch or dinner,” the chef said in a video announcement.

Patrons will be able to enjoy Ramsay’s classic dishes as well as special New England-inspired recipes.

I’m shipping up to #Boston soon with Ramsay's Kitchen ! I can’t wait to bring this new concept to New England and theBack Bay at @MO_Boston ! pic.twitter.com/DEotPg3vEJ — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) June 30, 2021

