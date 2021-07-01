BOSTON (WHDH) - Chef Gordon Ramsay announced Wednesday that he is opening a restaurant in Boston later this year.

Ramsey’s Kitchen will be located inside the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in the city’s Back Bay neighborhood.

“Boston, trust me, I can’t wait to see you inside Ramsay’s Kitchen for breakfast, lunch or dinner,” the chef said in a video announcement.

Patrons will be able to enjoy Ramsay’s classic dishes as well as special New England-inspired recipes.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox