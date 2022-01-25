BOSTON (WHDH) - Multi-Michelin starred chef Gordon Ramsay has opened a new restaurant at a hotel in Boston.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Ramsay’s Kitchen wrote, “Boston, so excited to welcome you and open the doors of Ramsay’s Kitchen.”

The new eatery opened Monday at the Mandarin Oriental hotel in the city’s Back Bay section.

The restaurant will feature “classic dishes” that have been perfected over the last 10 years, according to Ramsay.

“I absolutely love the energy of Boston and consider it a premier dining destination in the country. This will be my first ever Ramsay’s Kitchen and I couldn’t be more excited to open it inside the Mandarin Oriental, in the heart of Boston’s vibrant Back Bay neighborhood,” Ramsay said in a statement.

