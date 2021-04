Two British chefs are hoping their new cookbook will help those who have lost their taste and smell due to the coronavirus.

The book, called “Taste and Flavor,” uses strong flavors like mint, wasabi and cinnamon to stimulate nerves that trigger sensations while eating.

Digital Recipes are available for free at lifekitchen.co.uk.

