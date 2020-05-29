Chelmsford beaches close following complaints of people not social distancing

CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Chelmsford officials have ordered local beaches closed on Friday after receiving several complaints of people not social distancing, authorities said.

The Board of Health said the decision was made after receiving multiple complaints of people not complying with the state guidelines after they were posted at Heart Pond and Freeman Lake beaches a week ago, according to town officials.

Members also observed noncompliance themselves, according to board director Susan Rosa.

Both beaches will remain closed until further guidance is issued by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and the governor around social distancing, town officials said.

The decision has been made “in an effort to promote public health amid the ongoing pandemic,” according to officials.

“We regret to announce the closure of both beaches; however, this pandemic is still ongoing and it is critical that everyone adheres to the social distancing guidance that has been issued by the state,” Rosa said. “We urge residents– continue to practice safe social distancing. Wear a mask, wash your hands, and stay home when sick. In doing so, you’ll protect yourself, but also others in our community.”

