Chelmsford beaches closed indefinitely due to noncompliance with COVID-19 guidelines

Chelmsford Beaches CLOSED until further notice, effective May 29, 2020: Per the Chelmsford Board of Health, effective May 29, 2020, the beaches at Freeman Lake and Heart Pond are CLOSED until further notice. https://t.co/qn7DaRE6YC pic.twitter.com/8An8YnUAB4

— Town of Chelmsford (@Chelmsford_MA) May 28, 2020