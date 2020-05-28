Chelmsford beaches closed indefinitely due to noncompliance with COVID-19 guidelines

Beaches in Chelmsford will be closed until further notice beginning Friday, according to the Board of Health.
The beaches at Heart Pond and Freeman Lake will be closed to the public after local public health officials received reports and witnessed noncompliance with social distancing guidelines set forth by Governor Charlie Baker.
No further information was released.
(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)