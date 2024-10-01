CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The future of a beaver in Chelmsford is set to be decided in a courtroom.

Nibi, the beaver who has become a viral sensation, is now the focus of an emergency court hearing. While state officials push for the beaver to be released from the Newhouse Wildlife Rescue, the owner of the rescue believes otherwise, citing a lack of proper survival skills.

The court hearing was postponed at the last minute by a Lowell Superior Court judge Tuesday afternoon. However, a temporary restraining order was issued, barring any removal of Nibi from the rescue center.

State Rep. Rodney Elliott showed up for the court hearing after being inundated with pleas from constituents to help “save Nibi.” Elliott penned a letter to state wildlife officials to put the brakes on any release.

“I clearly have received numerous phone calls, emails, texts, asking me to step in to save Nibi and that’s what I’m trying to do,” Elliott said.

Jane Newhouse, of Newhouse Wildlife Rescue in Chelmsford, has taken care of Nibi since the beaver was rescued from the side of the road in Sturbridge two years ago.

“It has been blood, sweat, and tears from my whole team, from all the 200+ wildlife rehabilitators in the state, and it is very frustrating to not be considered at all, to not feel like anything I have to say about a beaver that I’ve known for two years matters at all — at all,” Newhouse said in an interview Monday.

MassWildlife officials said they informed Newhouse back in June that Nibi was healthy and had to be returned to the wild under state regulations.

Gov. Maura Healey weighed in Tuesday on Nibi’s future.

“I know from my own team about Nibi the beaver, and I can tell you this — we’re going to do everything we can to protect Nibi,” Healey said.

Newhouse said the beaver is not ready to survive in the wild and wants Nibi deemed an educational tool so she doesn’t need to be released.

“I will do everything I can to give her the best chance possible. That’s what I signed up for, that’s what I promised to do, and I’m committed to it,” she said Monday.

The court hearing was moved to Friday at 10 a.m.

